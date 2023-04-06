Blackpool Tower creator's great-grandson visits for first time
- Published
The great-grandson of the man behind Blackpool Tower's construction has visited it for the first time, aged 80.
John Bickerstaffe Jr travelled with his family from Bristol to see the iconic landmark after daughter Lucy discovered he had never seen it at close quarters.
Inspired by a trip to Paris in 1889, former Blackpool mayor Sir John Bickerstaffe had the idea of building a Lancashire version of the Eiffel Tower.
After his visit Mr Bickerstaffe Jr said the structure was "absolutely amazing".
He explained that while he had visited Blackpool with his new wife in the late 1960s, they had not had time to go to the tower.
Mr Bickerstaffe told BBC Radio Lancashire: "In latter years we've been up the M6 and looked across at the tower but never actually got there again.
"One of my daughters was determined to make sure that I did so she organised a trip."
Mr Bickerstaffe said his two daughters and three grandchildren "all thought it was absolutely wonderful".
The retired civil engineer said: "I was very closely involved with bridges and suchlike and it was absolutely astounding to see the Victorian structure so close at hand.
"It's the old riveted construction and I really do admire the Victorian engineers that had the ability to build such things.
"It's very special indeed and the staff at the tower were just beyond belief, they are incredibly helpful and gave us a tour of the tower and its detailed history and background.
"It was superb."
Aaron Edgar, head of operations at tower, said he was "honoured" to show Sir John's relatives round the landmark.
"Thanks to his great-grandfather's vision, generations have enjoyed many fun and memorable visits to the tower and now John has had the opportunity to as well," he said.
Blackpool Tower
- Built between 1891-1894, the tower is 158m (518ft 9in) high and is a Grade I listed building
- The total cost for its design and construction was £290,000 (about £30m at today's prices)
- Sir John Bickerstaffe even chipped in £2,000 (that's about £210,000 in today's money)
- The tower's architects were Maxwell and Tuke of Manchester, both of whom died before its completion
- There are more than five million bricks in the tower
- The structure contains 2,493 tons of steel and 93 tons of cast iron
- More than 3,000 people visited the tower on its opening day - 14 May 1894
- The original admission to the tower was 6d (equivalent to about £2.60 today)
- If you wanted to take one of the lifts to the top, you would have to pay double
- The circus at the tower's base is surrounded by the four legs
- From the top of the tower you can see the Lake District, the Isle of Man and North Wales on a clear day
- The original ballroom opened in August 1894 - the the present version - seen on the BBC's Strictly Come Dancing - was designed by Frank Matcham and opened in 1899
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk