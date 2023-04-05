Fleetwood: Teenagers arrested over rape after park disturbance
- Published
Two 15-year-old boys have been arrested on suspicion of rape after police were called to a disturbance involving a large group of young people.
Lancashire Police said the disturbance at Fleetwood Memorial Park related to an investigation into an assault which was reported in July last year.
A dispersal order was put in place at the park from 20:30 BST on Tuesday until 01:00, the force added.
The arrested teenagers, from Fleetwood, are being questioned in custody.
Det Ch Insp Lee Wilson said: "I must make it clear that people must not seek to take the law into their own hands."
He also warned people not to "speculate on social media or other platforms" as it could "prejudice the outcome" of a case.
Uniformed patrols have been increased in the area of the park, he added.