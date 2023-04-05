HM Revenue and Customs tax office to stay open in Preston
- Published
The tax office in Preston will stay open after HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) scrapped plans to close it.
The site, at St Mark's House and St Mary's House, was due to close in 2025 with employees moving to Manchester or Liverpool regional centres.
About 1,400 full-time employees will now remain in the city "for the long-term", HMRC said.
It has not yet been decided if they will stay at the current base or move to a new location within Preston.
Deputy Chief Executive Angela MacDonald said: "I am pleased to announce HMRC's long-term commitment to keeping skilled jobs in Preston."
She said it would "enable colleagues based in Preston to stay and build their careers".
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk