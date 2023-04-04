King Charles waxwork to be unveiled in Blackpool
- Published
A new waxwork of King Charles is set to be unveiled in Blackpool.
The life-like figure will be revealed at Madame Tussauds ahead of the coronation on 6 May.
At team of 25 people have spent hundreds of hours creating the figure to ensure "every tiny detail is duplicated".
Kyle Woodcock, senior attractions manager at Madame Tussauds Blackpool said the museum wanted to mark the "historical moment".
"The coronation will be an historical moment and a celebration for the whole nation as King Charles is officially crowned," he said.
"We couldn't think of a better time to unveil our new wax figure of the monarch and give royal fans the opportunity to have their picture taken with him.
"We are looking forward to giving King Charles a royal welcome when his figure is officially unveiled at the start of May."
It takes a team of 25 artists to work on one wax figure, spending a total of 800 hours which includes 350 hours to sculpt the figure, 187 hours to insert a head of hair and 30 hours to make a set of teeth.
About 150kg (23 stone) of clay is used to sculpt each figure.
"A team of the most skilled, artistic and passionate people around the world are involved in making the perfect wax figure and attention to detail is key," Mr Woodcock added.
"The eyes are hand painted and every tiny detail is duplicated including using fine red silk threads as the veins in the whites of the eyes."
The figure of the new sovereign, will be dressed in a pin-stripe grey suit and will join first in line to the throne William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk