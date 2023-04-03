Christopher Taylor: Man jailed for 'bizarre' abuse of wife
- Published
A man subjected his wife to "bizarre, frightening, twisted" abuse including posting nude photos of her online and blocking stroke medication.
Christopher Taylor, 60, of Burnley, admitted coercive and controlling behaviour at Preston Crown Court and possessing an offensive weapon.
Taylor of Athens View, Athletic Street, was jailed for two years and one month.
Police praised the bravery of his wife Tanya in testifying against the "incredibly devious" Taylor.
Lancashire Police said Taylor carried out a sustained campaign of abuse against his wife, cutting her off from family and friends, tracking her movements, controlling her finances and threatening to kill her.
His abuse also included:
- posing as her in messages and sending nude images to other people
- forcing her to have his name tattooed on her body
- making false internet dating profiles of her
- installing cameras inside their home
- removing locks on all doors so she couldn't be alone
- withholding prescribed medication after she had a stroke two years ago
A statement from his 56-year-old wife said: "Over the years I simply felt that there was no escape from constant abuse. Most of it happened behind closed doors within the family home and involved just myself and Christopher.
"Christopher was subjecting me to the most unimaginable things, such as contacting friends and associates via social media, sending pictures of myself naked to male associates, pretending to be me when people replied.
"All this was totally bizarre, frightening, twisted behaviour that l endured constantly.
"He would put me on dating websites and pretend to be me all the time. I just can't understand how anybody could do that to someone they were supposed to be in love with."
The mother-of-four reported him to police in September 2022.
"l look back and l don't know where I found the strength," she said.
"l have written my story to encourage victims of domestic abuse, both male and female, to come forward as there is hope and light at the end of tunnel."
Det Con Dave Senior, from Lancashire Police's East Safeguarding Unit, said: "Christopher Taylor is an incredibly devious offender, who exploited Tanya for a number of years.
"He began by isolating her from her family and friends and all the actions that followed were those of a high-risk perpetrator of domestic abuse.
"She [Tanya] started this journey extremely vulnerable, but with help and support the difference in her confidence and self-esteem is huge. Tanya is no longer a victim - l prefer to use the term 'survivor'."