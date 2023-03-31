Man jailed over hammer attack and strangulation of partner
- Published
A man has been jailed for kidnapping his partner and subjecting her to many acts of violence, including hitting her in the face with a hammer.
Nathaniel Corkish had earlier admitted grievous bodily harm with intent, kidnap and non-fatal strangulation.
The 31-year-old, from Skelmersdale, had subjected the victim to "a campaign of violence" over three days in November in front of their child, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.
He was jailed for eight years.
The CPS said Corkish strangled his partner and dragged her up the stairs by the neck on Friday 11 November.
He then hit her in the head and face with a hammer to stop her from making too much noise and strangled her again until she lost consciousness.
Preston Crown Court heard he had removed the carpet from the stairs and stripped the bed to hide the blood before burning the carpet in the garden.
After remaining in bed until 13 November the woman asked him to call an ambulance, he refused.
'Extremely dangerous'
When she tried to leave the house to seek help from a neighbour, he was waiting outside for her and told her he would take her to the hospital in his car.
The CPS said she agreed to go with him along with their child but instead of seeking medical help he drove for 12 hours and when she asked him to let her out of the car, he strangled her again.
She was reported missing in the early hours of 14 November and Merseyside Police spotted the car in Wallasey in Wirral. It had t-shirts pulled over the rear windows to prevent anyone seeing in.
The woman was found by police in the back of the car. She had sustained facial, skull and brain injuries, and was in an induced coma for four days. The child was found unharmed in the passenger seat.
The court heard the attack had affected the woman's mental and physical health, including the loss of some vision in her right eye.
Emanuele Bellanca, senior crown prosecutor for CPS North West, said Corkish was "an extremely dangerous man who carried out a campaign of violence in the presence of his own child".
"After attacking her, he lured her into his car on the pretence he would take her to the hospital, refusing to let her out of the car and strangling her if she dared to ask to be let out," he said. "During the 12-hour journey she feared for her life believing he was searching for a burial site for her body.
"I would like to commend her bravery in supporting the case against the man who inflicted the most appalling physical, emotional and mental injuries upon her."
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk