Blackburn woman left terrified over neighbour dog attack
A woman who was savagely attacked by her neighbour's dog has vowed to live her life despite being left terrified.
Jacqueline McGrew, 76, was attacked from behind by a Staffordshire Bull Terrier in Blackburn in 14 June.
Ms McGrew, who suffered bites all over her body and needed surgery, said she would not let the dog attack "beat me".
David Wilson has admitted being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control and causing injury at Burnley Magistrates' Court.
The 57-year-old, of Devon Road, Blackburn, will be sentenced on 3 May.
Lancashire Police said Ms McGrew had gone to see her neighbour at about 14:00 BST and, before entering their garden, had listened at the gate to see if any of their dogs were outside.
When she went into the garden, she was immediately attacked and suffered dog bites to her face, head, arms, hand and back.
The dog, which has since been destroyed, only stopped attacking her when it was sprayed with a hosepipe, the force said.
'Shocking attack'
She required surgery to her head, suffered a broken nose and the sight in her right eye was affected for a week.
In a statement, Ms McGrew said: "I am absolutely terrified of any dog now.
"If I am on my mobility scooter and I see a dog, even across the road I freeze, I panic and I don't know what to do.
"I'm terrified that the dog might do something."
She added that she had always loved animals but said she would still try to "live my life normally as I will not let this beat me".
"I will not spend the final years of my life staying in and becoming a hermit because of what happened," she said.
Det Con Vicky Heys said it was a shocking attack, adding: "These are some of the worst injuries I have seen in my time as a police officer, certainly from a dog attack".
"The impact of this attack on Jacqueline continues to remain with her and probably will for the remainder of her life."
