Lancashire nurse's fell top sunrise proposal captured by drone
A nurse proposed to his fiancée in style on a fell top during sunrise and captured the big moment with a drone.
James Cole, 38, and Amelia Harris, 28, from Lancashire, who share a love of the Lake District, had climbed Haystacks fell near Buttermere, when he popped the question.
Mr Cole said: "She was shocked. She shed tears and so did I."
The couple, who are both nurses, met three-and-a-half years ago while working at Royal Blackburn Infirmary.
Ms Harris, from Rossendale, is a nurse in A&E and Mr Cole, from Chorley, is a nurse manager in mental health.
They are halfway through their ambition to cover the 200 plus Lakeland walks chronicled by legendary fell-walker and writer Alfred Wainwright.
"Haystacks is Amelia's favourite Wainwright and Monday just felt right, the first bit of sunshine we've had for a while," Mr Cole said.
He said he had to employ subterfuge to obtain his footage, adding: "I used a drone, on an autopilot setting to take the video.
"Amelia didn't know what I was doing, I'm always taking pictures and 'trying' to use the drone.
"I'd asked her to hold something for me as I hit the record button."
Mr Cole, who has shared the footage on social media, said the reaction to the proposal had been "overwhelming".