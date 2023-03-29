Lancashire nurse's fell top sunrise proposal captured by drone

Nurse's romantic Lake District hilltop proposal at sunrise

By Paul Burnell
BBC News

A nurse proposed to his fiancée in style on a fell top during sunrise and captured the big moment with a drone.

James Cole, 38, and Amelia Harris, 28, from Lancashire, who share a love of the Lake District, had climbed Haystacks fell near Buttermere, when he popped the question.

Mr Cole said: "She was shocked. She shed tears and so did I."

The couple, who are both nurses, met three-and-a-half years ago while working at Royal Blackburn Infirmary.

Ms Harris, from Rossendale, is a nurse in A&E and Mr Cole, from Chorley, is a nurse manager in mental health.

James Cole
Mr Cole says it "felt right" to pop the question at the top of the fell

They are halfway through their ambition to cover the 200 plus Lakeland walks chronicled by legendary fell-walker and writer Alfred Wainwright.

"Haystacks is Amelia's favourite Wainwright and Monday just felt right, the first bit of sunshine we've had for a while," Mr Cole said.

James Cole
The couple from Lancashire both "shed tears" amid the sunrise, Mr Cole says

He said he had to employ subterfuge to obtain his footage, adding: "I used a drone, on an autopilot setting to take the video.

"Amelia didn't know what I was doing, I'm always taking pictures and 'trying' to use the drone.

"I'd asked her to hold something for me as I hit the record button."

Mr Cole, who has shared the footage on social media, said the reaction to the proposal had been "overwhelming".

James Cole
Haystacks is Amelia Harris's favourite spot in the Lakes, her fiancé says

