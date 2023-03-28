Northern train conductor praised for spotting missing girls

A train conductor has been praised for his prompt action in helping return two missing young girls to their home.
Paul Wilkinson, who works for Northern, found the girls, who are both under 16, on the Blackpool North to York train on Wednesday evening.
He found out they had "run away from home" and alerted British Transport Police (BTP) immediately.
BTP intercepted the teenagers on the train at Leeds and took the girls into their care.
Paul Wilkinson said: "I've worked on the railway for nearly 16 years and you meet hundreds if not thousands of customers every day - but through experience and training you can feel when something isn't quite right.
"You should always trust your instincts," he added.
Chris Jackson, regional director for Northern, said: "Paul responded as any one of our staff would do when getting the sense that something wasn't 'quite right' - and I applaud his actions.
"I'm glad these young girls were found and returned home."
BTP Inspector Pete Wilcock said: "As guardians of the railway we are constantly working with and training rail staff on how to look beyond the obvious and spot the signs of children who are vulnerable or at risk.
"And we continue to work together, sharing intelligence and knowledge, to create a network of people who can understand, identify and help support and safeguard children.
"That's exactly what this conductor did and, thanks to his quick thinking the girls were returned home once safeguarding checks had been completed."
