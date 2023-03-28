Appeal to Lancashire pet owners to register dogs for blood donations
- Published
A charity is appealing to pet owners in Lancashire to register their dogs for blood donation sessions.
Pet Blood Bank collects blood from donor dogs across the UK, which is then used to help save other dogs.
Dog blood banks work similarly to human blood banks, with different blood types being needed to treat dogs all over the country.
Donor dogs should be healthy, between one and eight years old and weigh over 25kg (55lb).
One such recipient was Ghillie, a cocker spaniel, who was 10 years old when she fell gravely ill with Immune Mediated Thrombocytopenia (IMTP).
The condition causes the body's immune system, which normally fights infection, to damage and destroy the cells required to clot blood and prevent bleeding.
With her blood count dangerously low, Ghillie needed two blood transfusions to help save her life.
Kent, a dog owned by one of the nurses at Bay Vets in Lancaster where she was being treated, came to the rescue and donated the first batch of blood for Ghillie.
A second dose was donated by Klaus, one of the thousands of dogs across the UK who donates blood regularly with Pet Blood Bank.
"We hadn't heard of Pet Blood Bank before and are extremely thankful to them, the donor dogs, and the staff at Bay Vets for the care shown," Ghillie's owners Annette and Andrew Dawson said.
Ghillie has been back in for regular blood testing and remains on the road to recovery, her owners said.
A spokesman for Pet Blood Bank said: "Ghillie's story shows just how vital it is for vets to have access to a source of blood and platelets for dogs.
"Just as humans rely on blood being available, so do dogs, and in life-threatening situations like the one Ghillie faced, Pet Blood Bank aims to ensure this is always the case.
"More dogs like Kent and Klaus are needed to come forward and give blood to meet this aim."
Pet owners are advised to visit Pet Blood Bank's website to find out more about donations.