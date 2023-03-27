Withnell crash: Driver in his 80s dies after car hits tree
- Published
A driver in his 80s has died after his car crashed into a tree.
The man's Mitsubishi L200 vehicle left Chorley Road in Withnell, Lancashire, on a left-hand bend and hit trees and bushes, Lancashire Police said.
The man was treated at the scene after the crash at 09:30 BST on Sunday but died at Royal Blackburn Hospital later.
Officers appealed for witnesses and dashcam footage and said the man's family was being supported by specially-trained officers.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.