Blackpool rape: Man drugged teen before nightclub attack
- Published
A "manipulative" rapist who plied a teenager with drugs before attacking her in a nightclub has been jailed.
Martin Sweeney, who is also known as Matt, gave the victim who was 17 at the time, drugs at Blackpool's former Main Entrance nightclub in the 1990s.
When they went into the venue's kitchen Sweeney raped her despite her pleading with him to stop, police said.
Sweeney, 48, denied rape but was convicted by a jury at Preston Crown Court and jailed for seven years.
The jury found him not guilty of a second count of rape.
Lancashire Police said after the attack the next thing the victim remembered was waking up in bed with Sweeney at his house in Thornton-Cleveleys with no idea how she got there.
The offence has had a significant impact on the victim who has suffered flashbacks to the attack, the force added.
She told her husband what happened in 2004 and he tracked down Sweeney.
'Further distress'
A confrontation happened between the pair over the phone in 2020 and following that the victim reported it, police said.
Sweeney, of Kelsons Avenue, Thornton-Cleveleys, was interviewed and subsequently charged with rape.
He was also handed a seven-year restraining order and placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely.
Dave Hindle, of Lancashire Police, said: "Sweeney is a manipulative individual who plied his victim with drugs before raping her.
"Even though he knew full well what he had done, he caused further distress to the victim by making her relive her ordeal by running a trial."
He praised the victim for her bravery and strength throughout the judicial process.
"This offence has clearly had a long-lasting impact on her and I hope knowing the man responsible is now in prison will bring her some form of closure," he added.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk