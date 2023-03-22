Inseparable rescued dogs had never been outside, RSPCA says
Two dogs who had never been stroked or been outside are still waiting to be rehomed a year after they were rescued.
Ronnie and Patch spent the first six years of their lives in a house with about 50 other dogs, the RSPCA said.
The pair were terrified of humans when they arrived at the Lancashire East branch in Huncoat near Accrington.
The RSPCA's Sue Abraham said they "had never been outside, had a harness put on or been for a walk" and need help and patience to overcome their fears.
Ronnie, a Jack Russell-Chihuahua cross and Patch, a Pomeranian, are now the longest-staying residents at the centre.
Staff have spent months working with the nervous dogs, who they said "find solace in each and must be rehomed together".
Ronnie has also had a significant amount of dental work carried out and most of his teeth have been removed, the charity said.
Ms Abraham, fostering coordinator for the branch, said they "had received next to no socialisation or training" and "were quite a challenging pair" but "are now becoming happier around people and making friends a lot faster".
She said the timid pair need a calm and adult-only home with no other pets and "patient, committed owners" who have experience with dogs and understand that "they're not going to get cuddles from Ronnie and Patch for many weeks, if not months".
