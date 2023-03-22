Usain Bolt's surprise visit to Blackburn under-15s match

Usain Bolt with the under-15s team of Blackburn RoversJohn Prince
Usain Bolt turned up on the touchline of the Blackburn Rovers under-15s team

Junior footballers received a surprise at their latest match when the world's fastest man turned up to cheer them on.

Eight time Olympic champion Usain Bolt called into the under-15s derby between rivals Blackburn Rovers and Burnley on Monday.

The retired sprinter made the trip to Lancashire to visit a friend whose son is currently on trial with Blackburn.

Rovers tweeted a picture of the star with team after the game, which has been viewed thousands of times.

Skip twitter post by Blackburn Rovers
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Bolt, 36, retired from athletics in 2017 after winning 11 World Championship gold medals and eight Olympic gold medals.

During the 2008 Beijing Olympics, he set new world records for the 100m and 200m.

His 100m time of 9.572 seconds remains the world record.

PA Media
Usain Bolt sat in the directors' box for the FA Cup quarter-final at Old Trafford

Bolt had earlier watched Manchester United defeat Fulham 3-1 in the FA Cup quarter-final at Old Trafford on Sunday.

A football lover who has described it as his "dream" to play professional football, Bolt landed a trial with Australian side Central Coast Mariners in 2018 but did not end up signing for the team.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.