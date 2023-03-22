Usain Bolt's surprise visit to Blackburn under-15s match
Junior footballers received a surprise at their latest match when the world's fastest man turned up to cheer them on.
Eight time Olympic champion Usain Bolt called into the under-15s derby between rivals Blackburn Rovers and Burnley on Monday.
The retired sprinter made the trip to Lancashire to visit a friend whose son is currently on trial with Blackburn.
Rovers tweeted a picture of the star with team after the game, which has been viewed thousands of times.
⚡️🥇 @usainbolt paid us a surprise visit to watch #Rovers Under-15s take on Burnley last night!— Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) March 21, 2023
📸 by @John_Prince80.
🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/G9q7tcYZn0
Bolt, 36, retired from athletics in 2017 after winning 11 World Championship gold medals and eight Olympic gold medals.
During the 2008 Beijing Olympics, he set new world records for the 100m and 200m.
His 100m time of 9.572 seconds remains the world record.
Bolt had earlier watched Manchester United defeat Fulham 3-1 in the FA Cup quarter-final at Old Trafford on Sunday.
A football lover who has described it as his "dream" to play professional football, Bolt landed a trial with Australian side Central Coast Mariners in 2018 but did not end up signing for the team.
