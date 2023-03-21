Blackpool Victoria Hospital: Man arrested over sex assaults
A medical professional at Blackpool Victoria Hospital has been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting members of staff, police have said.
Lancashire Police said it had been contacted by the hospital after "a number" of sexual assault allegations.
The man has been suspended by the health trust and is in custody.
Det Ch Insp Lee Wilson said the "complex and sensitive allegations" would be investigated "professionally and thoroughly".
He added: "I recognise the concern this news may cause both within the hospital and in the wider community but please be reassured we have a dedicated team of officers working to establish what has occurred.
"We are offering support to those involved and they are being updated throughout the process by trained officers."