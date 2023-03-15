Padiham man jailed for rape and sex offences
A man punched and knocked a woman unconscious before raping her when she came round, a court was told.
Billy Whitehouse, 18, from Padiham, Lancashire, was convicted of rape and other sexual offences at Preston Crown Court on Tuesday.
Whitehouse, who also admitted having sex with a 14-year-old girl, was jailed for a total of eight years.
Det Con Matthew Bourne of Lancashire Police said Whitehouse "presents a clear danger towards women and girls".
The officer added Whitehouse, of Green Street, had an "appalling attitude" to women and a "warped sense of entitlement".
Lancashire Police said Whitehouse in May 2020 took a 14-year-old girl into an abandoned shed in Burnley where they kissed and he had sex with her, knowing she was underage.
In the case of his second victim he threatened to stab the woman in December 2021 before punching her in the face and knocking her unconscious.
When the victim regained consciousness, he took her into a house and raped her.
'Severe nightmares'
He was also convicted of assault by penetration, assault occasioning actually bodily harm, and threatening to disclose private sexual images.
A statement read to the court on behalf of the rape victim said: "I struggle getting to sleep, and when I do sleep, I have severe nightmares.
"This impacts me at work because when I get there I am already so tired. I have been prescribed anti-depressants because of what Billy put me through.
"The effects on me are long lasting and extend far beyond the incidents themselves. I'm still dealing with the aftermath every single day."
