Dangerous predator who raped schoolgirl in Lancashire jailed
A "dangerous sexual predator" who raped a schoolgirl in an alleyway has been jailed for eight years.
James Eastwood, who was 16 at the time, attacked his victim after meeting her near a supermarket in Bamber Bridge in June 2019.
While on bail he sexually assaulted two other teenagers in May last year, Lancashire Police said.
Eastwood, now 20, was also sentenced for possession of indecent images of children found on his phone.
He was given a lifetime Sexual Harm Prevention Order, a lifetime restraining order and will be on the sex offenders' register for life.
At Preston Crown Court, Eastwood, formerly of Brindle Road, Bamber Bridge, had to be sentenced as if he were a juvenile given the delay in the case reaching court because of the Covid pandemic.
Det Con Laura Thornley said: "Eastwood is a dangerous sexual predator and I welcome the sentence.
"I would like to praise the victims in this case for having the courage to go through the court process and to see their attacker imprisoned."
She said she hoped the sentence gave others the confidence to come forward and report rape and sexual abuse.
