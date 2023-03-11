Burnley crash: Driver dies and three injured
A man has died after the car he was driving hit a wall, police have said.
He and three passengers were injured in the crash involving a Volkswagen Golf in Brown Street, Burnley, at about 01:50 GMT, Lancashire Police said.
The driver, in his 30s, was taken to Royal Blackburn Hospital, where he died.
Two passengers, aged 19 and 20, are receiving treatment to serious injuries and another 20-year-old passenger suffered minor injuries.
Police are appealing for information and say they are trying to "establish the full circumstances of what led to the collision".