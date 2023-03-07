Boy opens holiday lodges as Everest challenge raises £14k
A six-year-old boy climbing the equivalent of Mount Everest has opened holiday lodges for a children's hospice he is raising money for.
Oscar Burrow, of Lancaster, is in the process of climbing 12 peaks to match Everest's 29,030ft (8,849m) height.
He cut the ribbon to officially open Derian House Children's Hospice's newly-refurbished lodges at Ribby Hall Holiday Village in Kirkham, Lancashire.
His father Matt Burrow, 38, said Oscar had a "massive smile on his face".
When previously asked what his biggest goal for the climb was, Oscar said: "I want poorly children at the hospice to go on holiday.
"I think going on holiday will be nicer than having medicine."
Mr Burrow said: "So far, £14,000 has been raised, so Oscar sees that as 14 children being able to go on holiday."
Oscar's target of £29,000 could send up to 29 children with life-limiting illnesses on a free holiday with their families at one of Derian House's lodges.
The schoolboy has got more than half way through his challenge, which was born out of his ambition to be the youngest person to summit the world's tallest mountain.
The most recent mountain Oscar conquered was Yr Wyddfa, previously known as Snowdon.
Karen Edwards, chief executive at Derian House, said: "It is only down to the generosity of our incredible supporters - like Oscar and his family - that we are able to do this and we're so grateful."