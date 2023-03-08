Three jailed for 'staggering' £1.3m Nelson machinery thefts
Three men who were part of a gang that sold £1.3m worth of stolen plant machinery to unsuspecting buyers have been jailed.
The gang modified 46 stolen machines to hide identification numbers at an industrial unit in Nelson, Lancashire, between 2015 and 2018.
Detectives said the group's "audacity" was "staggering" after machines were sold in Spain, Sweden and Australia.
Theft victims and buyers both suffered "significant financial losses".
Four other men were handed suspended jail sentences at Preston Crown Court on Tuesday.
The plant machines were taken from areas across the North West.
Lancashire Police said the machines were valued between £8,000 and £105,000, with their total value estimated to be about £1.3m.
'Unsuspecting buyers'
Officers were contacted by a theft victim who spotted a vehicle being sold from a unit on the Lomeshaye Industrial Estate.
Buyers who purchased the equipment genuinely believed the company was a legitimate business.
One told police how he had traded in the plant machine business for more than 20 years but now his "good name had been tarnished".
He and other victims described in statements how they suffered significant financial losses and anxiety about the loss of their professional reputations.
PC Neil Goodison said: "The group's audacity was staggering, with stolen machinery sold on to unsuspecting buyers locally and as far away as Spain, Sweden and even Australia.
"We will not stand for our rural communities being targeted in this way, leaving innocent people suffering financially and mentally," he added.
