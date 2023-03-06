Blackpool attack: Football fan dies after post-match brawl at pub
A man has died after a fight between football fans outside a pub.
Blackpool FC said they were "deeply shocked and saddened" to learn that fan Tony Johnson had "tragically lost his life".
The 55-year-old had been found with a serious head injury outside The Manchester bar on the Promenade in Blackpool at about 19:00 GMT on Saturday, Lancashire Police said.
Supporters had clashed following the Blackpool v Burnley match.
Police officers had administered CPR before Mr Johnson was taken to hospital.
Det Ch Insp Tracey McMurdo said: "Sadly Mr Johnson died in hospital overnight and his family are, understandably, devastated.
"We are supporting them at this difficult time and are determined to get them answers about what happened."
She appealed for mobile phone, CCTV and dashcam footage and asked anyone who did have videos not to post them online because "at the heart of this is a grieving family, who are incredibly distressed by what has happened".
'Lifelong Seasider'
The force earlier said it was working with both Blackpool and Burnley football clubs to establish what had happened.
Blackpool said they would be offering an open book of condolence from 16:00 GMT in the Moretti Lounge, giving supporters the opportunity to pay their respects.
Supporters were also invited to lay flowers at the Stan Mortensen Statue behind Bloomfield Road's north stand, along with staff and players.
Everyone associated with the club would get the chance to come together and remember Mr Johnson, a lifelong Seasider, they added.
"All of the thoughts of everyone at the football club go out to Tony's family and friends. Rest in peace, Tony."
The Armfield Club, a Blackpool fans supporters club, tweeted it was "deeply saddened" that our good friend has passed away, adding he was "Blackpool through and through".
Burnley said they were "shocked and saddened" by Mr Johnson's death, adding: "We share our thoughts and condolences with his family, friends and everyone at Blackpool Football Club."
A fundraising page set up to help pay for the "loyal and true" Seasider's funeral has raised more than £6,000.
A 33-year-old man who was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of wounding has been bailed pending further inquiries.
Blackpool drew 0-0 with Burnley in the Championship clash at Bloomfield Road.