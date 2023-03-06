Murder charge after woman found dead at Blackburn house
- Published
A man has been charged with murder after the body of a woman was found at a house.
Officers responded at about 07:55 GMT on Saturday to reports that an assault had occurred the previous evening at Primrose Terrace, Mill Hill, Blackburn, Lancashire Police said.
They found the body of Charlotte Wilcock, 31, from Blackburn.
Anthony Stinson, 30, of Queen Victoria Street, Blackburn, is due to appear at Blackburn Magistrates' Court later.
Two men, aged 24 and 32 from Blackburn, and a third man, aged 31 from Clitheroe, were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and have since been released under investigation, police said.
Det Ch Insp Jill Johnston said: "Our investigation is very much ongoing and we ask anybody who may have information to get in touch."
The case has been referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct following previous contact between the force and the charged man.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk