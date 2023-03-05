Man arrested after woman found dead in Blackburn
A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman's body was found at a property in Blackburn.
Lancashire Police said that at about 07:55 GMT on Saturday, officers responded to reports of a serious assault in the town.
The woman was found at an address in Primrose Terrace, Mill Hill.
A police spokesman said: "At this time we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the death."
Trained officers are supporting the woman's next of kin, police said.
