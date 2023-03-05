Blackpool attack: Man critically ill after assault near pub
- Published
A man is in a critical condition after an attack outside a bar in Blackpool, police have said.
Officers found the victim with a serious head injury outside The Manchester pub on the Promenade at about 19:00 GMT.
He was taken to hospital for treatment where he remains critically ill.
A 33-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of wounding and remains in custody.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.