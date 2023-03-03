Hulton House: Murder inquiry launched over care home death
- Published
Police have launched a murder inquiry after the death of a man at a nursing home specialising in dementia care.
Officers were called to Hulton House Care Residence on Lightfoot Green Lane, Preston, in the early hours of 3 November after reports of an assault.
The victim, who was in his 70s, was taken to hospital with a serious head injury but died five days later.
Lancashire Police said a suspect had been identified, however, at this time, no arrests had been made.
A spokesman for the force added: "Our thoughts remain with his family at this extremely difficult time.
"They are being supported by specially-trained officers."
Care watchdog inspection
The man's death prompted an inspection at the care home by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) in November.
As a result, the care home was rated as inadequate overall and placed in special measures.
"This means we will keep the service under review and, if we do not propose to cancel the provider's registration, we will re-inspect within six months to check for significant improvements," the CQC said in a report published in February.
"If the provider has not made enough improvement within this timeframe and there is still a rating of inadequate for any key question or overall rating, we will take action in line with our enforcement procedures.
"This will mean we will begin the process of preventing the provider from operating this service."
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.