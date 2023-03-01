Blackpool murder: Four jailed for 'almost animalistic' street attack
- Published
Two men and two women who chased and stabbed a man in a "vicious, frenzied attack" have been jailed for life.
Mark Gibson, 52, was hit with a spade and tyre wrench and then stabbed with a knife in a Blackpool street in an "almost animalistic" attack on 11 July.
Stephen Pugh, 41, Tina Walton, 43, Stephanie Steele, 38, and Shaun Neil, 43, were previously found guilty of his murder by jury at Preston Crown Court.
Aaron Chadwick, 34, was found guilty of manslaughter, and also jailed.
Lancashire Police said Mr Gibson, who also used the name Mark Lamb, was attacked after an altercation on Boothroyden which continued on to Carshalton Road.
The force said Mr Gibson posed no threat to the group yet they still chased him down the street before fatally attacking him.
The 52-year-old had managed to free himself several times but each time was caught and the assaults continued.
He eventually collapsed and witnesses heard the offenders laughing and saying they would "let him bleed out" as they left the scene.
Mr Gibson died a short time later in hospital and his cause of death was found to be a stab wound to his shoulder, which had pierced his heart, police said.
Four of his attackers were arrested at about 01:15 BST on Boothroyden, having returned to the address of the initial confrontation to change their clothes and clean a kitchen knife used in the incident.
The fifth offender was arrested two days later.
Police said CCTV and forensic analysis enabled them to find out what had happened.
Bloody footwear marks at the scene were found to match shoes seized from Steele, Walton and Chadwick.
Blood spots, which contained Mr Gibson's DNA, were found on Walton's trainers.
Mr Gibson's DNA was also found on Steele's trainers and Pugh's elbow and trainers.
A knife, tyre wrench and spade, found at an address on Boothroyden, also had Mr Gibson's DNA on them.
Det Ch Insp Jane Webb said: "This was a vicious, frenzied attack, which left Mr Gibson dying in the street while the offenders walked away, seemingly without any remorse.
"Mr Gibson posed no threat to them at the time the fatal attack began, yet the offenders displayed an almost animalistic level of violence towards him."
She thanked the local community for their help in piecing together what happened to Mr Gibson and said the sentences sent "a clear message in relation to the use of knives in attacks, which so often have fatal consequences".
Full sentencing details:
- Stephen Pugh, 41, of Chapel Street, Blackpool, was sentenced to a minimum of 25 years in prison
- Tina Walton, 43, of Boothroyden, Blackpool, was sentenced to at least 17 years
- Stephanie Steele, 38, of Raikes Parade, Blackpool, was sentenced to a minimum of 19 years
- Shaun Neil, 43, of Boothroyden, Blackpool, was sentenced to at least 21 years
- Aaron Chadwick, 34, of Warley Road, Blackpool, was sentenced to 10 years