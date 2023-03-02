Lancashire Cricket Club new Farington ground plan approved
Lancashire County Cricket Club's plans for a second home have been approved.
It said there was a "pressing need" for an alternative ground due to the number of international and domestic matches staged at Old Trafford.
Development of greenbelt land owned by the county council off Farington Road in Farington, near Leyland, has been given the go-ahead by councillors.
The 5,000-spectator venue will now require final approval from the government because of its size.
If that consent is granted, South Ribble will be the stage for up to six men's T20 matches a year, a further two four-day fixtures for the county men's team and six Lancashire women's teams games.
The site will include two cricket pitches, a two-storey pavilion and practice nets, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
People living closest to the development had raised concerns over the potential noise impact but former England and Lancashire cricketer Paul Allott said: "Lancashire Cricket are highly experienced at staging major events with minimal disruption to the local community."
Planning officer Jonathan Haine said that the noise from the site would be "low" with the maximum gate only likely to be reached for T20 games.
He added that a condition requiring non-cricketing use of the function suite to end by 23:00 should ensure that it was "acceptable" to residents.
Speaking after the meeting, county council leader Phillippa Williamson said that councillors had approved, in principle, a "fantastic project" that would result in "a first-class cricket ground in the heart of Lancashire".
Club chairman Andy Anson said the need for a second base had become "vital" and it would provide "fantastic elite facilities" for its men's and women's teams "as well as for recreational cricket and wider community use".