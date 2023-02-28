Oswaldtwistle: Murder arrest after woman found unresponsive
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found unresponsive at a property.
Emergency services were called to Kingfisher Court, in Oswaldtwistle, at about 17:15 GMT on Saturday, Lancashire Police said.
A woman in her 50s was pronounced dead at the scene. A post-mortem examination has taken place with a cause of death yet to be established, the force said.
A 31-year-old man, of no fixed address, is in custody.
The woman's death is currently being treated as "unexplained", police said.
Det Ch Insp Allen Davies said: "While we have made an arrest, we remain open-minded about the circumstances around how and when the woman died.
"At this stage we are very keen to speak to any witnesses."
