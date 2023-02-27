Motorcyclist dies after crash with tractor in Lancaster
A motorcyclist has died after his vehicle was in collision with a tractor in Lancaster.
Lancashire Police said it was called to the scene at Quernmore Road, near to its junction with Postern Gate Road, at 10:20 GMT on Monday.
The motorcyclist - a man in his 70s - suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The road remained shut for a number of hours after the collision for investigations to be carried out.
Sgt Steve Hardman said: "This was a tragic incident and our thoughts are with the man's family at this very sad time.
"We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage from the area as we continue our investigation."
