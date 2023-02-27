Man charged with historical child sexual offences
Published
A man has been charged with three rape offences and five indecent assault offences, Lancashire Police have said.
The 53-year-old was arrested on Friday at Manchester Airport following a flight from the Philippines.
His arrest was part of an investigation into alleged offences committed between 1991 and 2001 against a child in Preston.
The man was due before Preston Magistrates' Court on Saturday, the force said.
