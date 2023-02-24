Abel-Jax Mailey: No sentence review for dad who murdered baby son
A "cowardly" father who murdered his baby son will not have his sentence reviewed, the attorney general says.
Seven-week-old Abel-Jax Mailey died two days after being found unresponsive at a property on Piccadilly Road in Burnley on 28 November 2021.
Oliver Mailey, 26, was jailed for at least 16 years following a trial at Preston Crown Court in January.
A request for his jail term to be reviewed under the unduly lenient sentence scheme has been refused.
The Attorney General's Office ruled the sentence does not meet the threshold required.
The trial heard Mailey contacted emergency services saying he had found his son in his crib, lying limp and lifeless.
A post-mortem examination later revealed Abel-Jax had died as a result of a brain injury consistent with shaking.
The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said the tests also revealed the infant had a series of older, healing injuries to both his brain and his ribs, which were thought to have been caused by a previous incident of shaking four to 10 days before his death.
Mailey, of Piccadilly Road, Burnley, was jailed for life for Abel-Jax's murder.
Lancashire Police said it was an "utterly tragic and heart-breaking" case, describing Mailey as a "coward" whose "actions alone led to the death of his son".
