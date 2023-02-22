Nicola Bulley: Inquest opens into death in Lancashire
An inquest has been opened into the death of Nicola Bulley, whose body was found in a Lancashire river on Sunday.
The 45-year-old was the focus of a huge missing person search before she was found in the River Wyre, a mile from when she was last seen on 27 January.
Ms Bulley was identified by dental records, Lancashire Coroner's Court has heard.
Police and sections of the media have been criticised for their conduct during the search for Ms Bulley.
Senior coroner Dr James Adeley said he had contacted surgeon Ian Edwards to ask him to compare dental records obtained by police from the Great Eccleston dental surgery.
He said the surgeon had examined the body and found restorative work carried out was identical.
"I am satisfied on the balance of probabilities, and more, that positive identification has been made," the coroner said.
Ms Bulley disappeared while walking her dog by the river after dropping off her daughters, aged six and nine, at school.
Her dog was found shortly afterwards along with her phone - still connected to a work conference call - on a bench by a steep riverbank.
A major search operation got under way but it was 23 days before her body was found in the river.