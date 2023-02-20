Nicola Bulley: Body found in river confirmed as that of missing mum
- Published
A body found in a Lancashire river on Sunday was that of missing Nicola Bulley, police have said.
The mother-of-two, 45, disappeared during a riverside dog walk in St Michael's on Wyre more than three weeks ago, sparking a major search operation.
Her body was discovered about one mile (1.6km) away from where she was last seen on the morning of 27 January.
In a statement, Ms Bulley's family paid tribute to "the one who made our lives so special".
"We will never be able to comprehend what Nikki had gone through in her last moments and that will never leave us," the family said.
"We will never forget Nikki - how could we? She was the centre of our world, she was the one who made our lives so special and nothing will cast a shadow over that."
Ms Bulley, who worked as a mortgage adviser, was last seen walking her springer spaniel Willow after dropping off her two daughters, aged six and nine, at school.
Her dog was found shortly after, along with her phone - still connected to a work conference call - on a bench by a steep riverbank.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk