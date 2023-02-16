Blackpool FC's neighbours 'in the dark' about stadium plans
People living and working near a football stadium have said they have been kept in the dark over plans which could see their properties bulldozed.
Blackpool FC intends to build a new stand at Bloomfield Road, which will impact neighbouring Henry Street.
However, after being visited by an agent six weeks ago, the street's residents said they have not heard anything more about the scheme.
Blackpool Council and the club have not responded to a request for a comment.
The Seasiders submitted plans for a new East Stand in November, which would replace a temporary structure erected when the club were in the Premier League.
The scheme, which would also see the creation of community sports pitches, has been awarded £6.5m from a regeneration fund, the £39.5m Town Deal, allocated to Blackpool by the government.
Local residents and business owners told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that they wanted both the club and the council to be more open, as the uncertainty was causing anxiety.
Jon McLoughlin, who has run JonMac Tyres with his son for eight years, said he had "worked alongside the football club on other issues, but at the moment, we are being left in the dark about the future of our business".
"It is upsetting, especially for my son Matt who lives above the premises as we operate a 24-hour call-out business," he said.
"If we are going to move, it will be difficult to find premises as suitable as these.
"We work for a lot of the rescue agencies and from here we can be on the M55 in 10 minutes... so we need to know what is going on."
A resident who has lived on the street for 20 years, but asked not to be named, said people had been "left in limbo".
"Considering how big a development it is, why hasn't someone from the council been around to speak to us?" he said.
"It doesn't make sense.
"About six weeks ago, an agent came round taking pictures.
"They can't say 'we're going to knock all the houses down' and then tell you nothing."
Another resident, who also asked not to be named, said some of them had lived on the street their whole life.
"This was my mum's house and she left it to me so it means something," she said.
"If we have to go, we have to go, but it's all the uncertainty which is very upsetting for people."
A report to a full meeting of Blackpool Council in December said letters had been issued to all properties in and around Henry Street and the surrounding area in late October, with a second letter due to be sent out.
