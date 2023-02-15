Nicola Bulley: No evidence of criminal aspect, police say
- Published
Police investigating the disappearance of Nicola Bulley said there was still no evidence of a criminal aspect or third-party involvement.
The 45-year-old went missing on 27 January during a riverside dog walk in St Michael's on Wyre in Lancashire.
Det Supt Rebecca Smith said Ms Bulley had been deemed as a high-risk missing person with "specific vulnerabilities".
But she added that was "normal in a missing person investigation with the information we were in possession of".
Ms Bulley disappeared while walking her springer spaniel, Willow, after she dropped her two daughters - aged six and nine - at school.
Lancashire Police first told the public of their "main working hypothesis" on 3 February that the mortgage adviser fell in the river during a "10-minute window" between 09:10 GMT and 09:20 that day.
Her body has still not been found and detectives have extended the search for her to the sea, saying finding her there "becomes more of a possibility".
At a press conference at Lancashire Police HQ earlier, Det Supt Smith said: "As soon as she was reported missing, following the information that was provided to the police by her partner Paul, and based on a number of specific vulnerabilities that we were made aware of, Nicola was graded as high-risk.
"That is normal in a missing person investigation with the information we were in possession of."
Det Supt Smith, who is the lead investigator in the case, said it remained her "main working hypothesis" that Ms Bulley "has unfortunately gone in the river".
But she added she "cannot be 100% certain of that at the minute" because it was a "live investigation".
"We are in the 20th day, we have had a thorough, dedicated, meticulous investigation and there is not one single piece of information that's come to note that would suggest that Nicola has left those fields," she said.
Nearly 40 detectives have since sifted through hundreds of hours of CCTV, dashcam footage and tip-offs from the public.
"As any senior investigating officer does, you form a number of hypotheses, that is scenarios which are possible from the information to hand," she said.
"Those hypotheses included the one that she possibly could have gone into the river, that there could have been third-party involvement and lastly, that she could have left the area voluntarily.
"Those hypotheses have remained in place throughout, [and] are reviewed regularly."
Assistant Chief Constable Peter Lawson told the press conference the force had received no information to date to steer them away from their main working hypothesis but he added all lines of inquiry were being investigated.
"The officers involved in the investigation are the same experienced specialists and many senior officers who are concerned with the investigation of the most serious and complex crimes," he added.
Det Supt Smith said the force had been "inundated with false information, accusations and rumours which is distracting".
She said in her 29 years of police service she had not seen "anything like it".
"The derelict house which is across the other side of the river has been searched three times, with the permission of the owner, and Nicola is not in there," she said.
She added reports of a red van in the area on the morning of Ms Bulley's disappearance was not being treated as suspicious.
The detective also confirmed that a glove found near to where Ms Bulley disappeared does not belong to her.
