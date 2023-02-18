Everest climb boy joins Speedo Mick on Yr Wyddfa ascent
A boy climbing the equivalent of Mount Everest to support dying children has joined a well-known fundraiser to go up Wales' highest peak.
Oscar Burrow, from Lancaster, and his family are racing Michael Cullen - known as Speedo Mick - up Yr Wyddfa, previously known as Snowdon.
The six-year-old is in the process of climbing 12 peaks to match Everest's 29,030ft (8,849m) height.
Mr Cullen has raised more than £800,000 walking the UK in blue swimming trunks.
The 58-year-old said he had been "made up" when Oscar's father asked if his son could join him in climbing the mountain.
Speedo Mick is currently on his final fundraising walk, which will see him walking from John O'Groats to Land's End, taking in the UK's three highest peaks on the way, while Oscar is halfway through his 12 peak challenge.
Matt Burrow said his son had been "enthralled with Speedo Mick and that has energised him even more".
Oscar originally intended to raise nearly £8,849 to match the mountain's height in metres, but after beating that target he reset it to £29,303 to match the height in feet.
He said he had originally wanted to climb the real Everest, but his dad persuaded him to keep things closer to home.
"I learned about [mountain climber] Edmund Hilary at school and that made me want to be the youngest to climb Everest," he said.
His challenge has seen him tackle Ingleborough, Whernside, The Old Man of Coniston, Helvellyn, Skiddaw and Blencathra on walks with his family.
The funds he raises will go to Derain House in Chorley, which provides respite and end-of-life care to more than 400 children across the North West.
