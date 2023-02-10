Eden Project Morecambe investment prompts housing questions
A councillor has questioned how a seaside eco-tourism attraction will impact housing for local residents.
The comments, at a Lancaster City Council meeting, come after Eden Project Morecambe secured government funding last month.
The project is inspired by the success of a sister site in Cornwall, which has attracted 22 million people over the last two decades.
The Eden Project have been contacted for comment.
Reaction to the government backed announcement was overwhelmingly positive, but a councillor on Lancaster City Council said there was still work to be done to ensure "nobody is left behind".
Labour councillor David Whitaker said: "How will Eden Project Morecambe improve lives for everyone? How we can we assure that nobody is left behind?
"I'm thinking especially of people on low incomes or in vulnerable housing?"
Council leader Caroline Jackson responded: "I'm concerned about the housing situation. We are in a free market situation which does not benefit people on low incomes.
"We want to make sure that housing does not go from private rental market to not being used intensively."
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said Ms Jackson had spoken to Homes England about her concerns, adding: "We have to take pro-active steps to make sure the housing situation does not harm vulnerable people."
The Green Party politician emphasised however that the project was ultimately about regeneration and an opportunity to reinvent and rejuvenate Morecambe into a 21st Century seaside resort.
She said: "This is about regeneration. Regeneration in a generation is the aim. Housing is the area of most vulnerability but skills are also important."
The project was made possible through a £50m cash boost from the government's Levelling Up fund.
The funding will cover half of the £100m needed to build the attraction.
Asked when work might start at the site, Ms Jackson said she hoped that construction site hoardings would start to appear soon.
The site in Morecambe is expected to open in 2024.
