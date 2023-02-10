Nicola Bulley: We are going through hell, says partner
- Published
The partner of missing mother-of-two Nicola Bulley has said her family will never give up hope of finding her.
Ms Bulley, 45, vanished two weeks ago after going on a riverside dog walk in St Michael's on Wyre, Lancashire on 27 January.
Speaking to 5 News, Paul Ansell said the family was going through "unprecedented hell".
"But that hope and that positivity in me is stronger than ever, and I'm never, ever going to let go," he said.
Mr Ansell said: "Nikki would never give up on us ever. She wouldn't give up on anybody. And we're not gonna ever give up on her like, we're going to find her."
He added: "There has to be a way to find out what happened, there has to be. You cannot, you cannot walk your dog down a river and just vanish into thin air.
"Something happened that day, something."
