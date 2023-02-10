Blackpool woman with rare lung disease warns of mould risk
- Published
A woman who developed a chronic lung disease after being exposed to mould has urged people with unexplained breathing problems to "think fungus".
Lisa McNeil was diagnosed in 2011 with aspergillus bronchitis, a rare condition caused by mould that leads to breathlessness, wheezing and fatigue.
The 52-year-old said she struggled for over a decade to get a diagnosis but anti-fungal therapy has helped her.
"I now have good months and bad months instead of all bad," she said.
Ms McNeil said she hoped to raise awareness of the risk of all types of mould and the disease because "virtually nothing" was known about it when she got diagnosed.
"I still fear a lot of people are being under-diagnosed and suffering because of it," she added.
"I would love for people in future to be able to go to their GP with an unexplained lung condition and and them to consider if it is Aspergillosis."
After suffering a pulmonary embolism, aged 26, Ms McNeil developed the long-term condition bronchiectasis which later led to her undergoing a lobectomy, where part of her lung was removed.
The retired project manager later developed an infection and was treated with antibiotics, but they did not result in any improvement.
At this point it was unknown Ms McNeil's infection had been caused by exposure to mould.
After almost a decade of hospital visits and poor health Lisa was finally referred to The National Aspergillosis Centre in Wythenshawe Hospital in Manchester where she underwent tests confirming she had aspergillosis bronchitis.
She said: "When I got the diagnosis I felt scared and overwhelmed," she said, "there was no information about my condition at all.
"I was treated with anti-fungal therapy and improved within a matter of weeks."
Ms McNeil added: "I got some of my energy back which meant I reclaimed some of my family life and the frequent and exhausting exacerbations became less.
"I now have good months and bad months instead of all bad."
Ms McNeil, who does not know exactly when she was exposed to mould herself, said she was now determined to raise awareness to help people living with the condition and was now a trustee of the Aspergillosis Trust, a charity set up in 2021.
"You shouldn't be afraid to tell [your GP] you think your symptoms may be caused by fungus... especially if you have noticed any damp and mould in your home, " she added.
What is aspergillosis?
Aspergillosis is the name of a group of conditions caused by a mould called aspergillus and is usually caused by inhaling tiny particles of mould.
The mould can be found in soil, compost and rotting leaves, dust, damp buildings and air conditioning systems.
Most people who breathe in the mould do not get ill.
Symptoms of aspergillosis include:
- shortness of breath
- a cough - you may cough up blood or lumps of mucus
- wheezing (a whistling sound when breathing)
- a high temperature of 38C or above
- weight loss
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk