Blackpool crash: Tributes to men who died in promenade crash
- Published
Tributes have been paid to a pedestrian and motorcyclist who died in a crash.
William Tarr, 44, died at the scene after walking on Queen's Promenade in Blackpool, at the junction with Norfolk Avenue, at about 17:30 GMT on Monday, Lancashire Police said.
The rider of an Aprilia Tuono motorbike, Nigel Denley, 52, from Thornton Cleveleys, was taken to hospital but died a short time later.
Mr Tarr had only moved to the town a fortnight ago, his family said.
A statement said that the father-of-four was a devout Christian, and added: "His family love him and will always miss him and pray that anyone else involved may know the hope of heaven like he does."
Mr Denley was described by his family as a "loving father, grandfather, brother and son, who will be sadly missed by all those around him".
They added: "Our deepest thoughts and condolences go out to the family of the pedestrian who was also tragically killed during this incident."
Sgt Daniel Gunn, from Lancashire Police, said: "Our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of both Nigel and William.
"It is clear both will be very much missed."
He appealed for any witnesses to contact the force.