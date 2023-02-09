Nicola Bulley: Police stop social media filming in search area
- Published
Police searching for missing mum Nicola Bulley have stopped people filming on social media outside houses in the area near to where she disappeared.
Ms Bulley, 45, was last seen on a riverside dog walk in St Michael's on Wyre, Lancashire on 27 January.
Lancashire Police said it had issued two dispersal notices and warned others about their behaviour.
Officers were also looking into "grossly offensive" comments made online, it added.
Dispersal notices, which remain in place for 48 hours, were issued at about 20:40 GMT on Wednesday.
"We will not tolerate criminality, including trespass and criminal damage," a force representative said.
Ms Bulley had dropped her two daughters, aged six and nine, off at school and then gone on her usual dog walk alongside the river on 27 January.
Her phone, still connected to a Teams call, was found on a bench on a steep riverbank overlooking the water, along with the dog lead and harness on the ground.
Despite a major search, including divers, drones and a police helicopter, there has been no trace of Ms Bulley since she was last seen at 09:10 GMT.
Police believe she fell in the river, but detectives said they remain "fully open-minded" to any information that indicates where she is or what happened to her.
The River Wyre is about 28 miles (45km) long, and the search has now been extended as far as Knott End and Morecambe Bay.
The force said the search had moved "further downstream into the area of the river which becomes tidal and then out towards the sea".
On Tuesday, Supt Sally Riley had warned about some people speculating online.
The force said it was looking into a number of "grossly offensive" comments made on social media and it would "not hesitate to take action where appropriate".
Ms Bulley's friend Emma White said conspiracy theories being spread online were hindering the search.
She told BBC Radio Lancashire an abandoned house across the river from the spot where Ms Bulley's mobile phone was found had been "searched inside and out" and she urged people to stay away.
"Please, please, please don't be going into the village... and knocking on people's doors or doing Youtube or TikTok [videos]," she said.
Ms White said three police vans had responded to 999 calls on Wednesday due to this behaviour, "which is not only taking the efforts away from looking for Nicola but also the community".
"We are begging please do not take the matter into your own hands," she said.
"The police are doing tremendous work so we need to leave it to them."
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk