Rail disruption ahead as Preston station closes for revamp
Rail passengers are being warned of four weekends of disruption as a railway station is set to close for essential works.
No trains will run through Preston Railway Station from 18 February as part of a £1.5m upgrade at the Lancashire station, Network Rail said.
Passengers are being urged to plan their journeys in advance.
Network Rail said the maintenance work was "crucial" and will lead to "more reliable journeys".
The work will see upgrades to the railway foundation stone and six switches and crossings, with sections of track moved to allow trains to change lines.
Network Rail route director Phil James said: "Upgrading complex equipment like switches and crossings means we have no choice but to close sections of railway and stop trains running so engineers can quickly and safely carry out our work."
He said the improvements would mean "better, smoother and more reliable journeys for passengers and freight on the West Coast main line".
The railway will close completely between Wigan North Western and Lancaster on 18-19 February, 25-26 February, 4-5 March and 12 March.
Passengers have been urged to plan ahead and should be prepared for some of their journeys to be made by bus.
A rail replacement bus service is set to run between Wigan North Western, Preston and Lancaster. Services from Manchester and Liverpool to Scotland will also be affected.
Where the line is open, passengers are advised fewer trains will be running, services are expected to be busy and journeys will take longer than usual.