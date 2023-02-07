Blackpool Pleasure Beach's Big One fitted with new track
One the UK's tallest rollercoasters is set to have more than 100 metres of new track installed.
Winter maintenance work being carried out on Blackpool Pleasure Beach's Big One is due to be completed by next month.
In all 103m of steel track, weighing 23 tonnes, will be replaced using a giant crane fixed to the promenade.
The rollercoaster was the tallest and steepest ride of its kind when it opened in 1994 at 235ft (72m).
The track has been made by Chorley based Taziker who have been working with the attraction on projects since 2019.
Andy Hygate, director of operations, said the maintenance work would protect the rollercoaster's place as a "Lancashire icon" for decades to come.
He told BBC Radio Lancashire: "The things that we're doing now are ensuring that this ride is here for people to enjoy for another 25 years.
"When you drive into Blackpool you see the Tower obviously and you see the Big One. It's still the tallest rollercoaster in the UK and it's actually just reclaimed the crown of the longest rollercoaster in Europe."
Mr Hygate said work was set to completed for the Pleasure Beach's reopening on 18 March.
In January 2021 fans were offered the chance to buy an original piece of the ride's track.
