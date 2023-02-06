Bridlington paedophile who repeatedly abused girl jailed
- Published
A paedophile who repeatedly abused a girl when she was aged between nine and 12 has been jailed.
David Howie carried out the attacks "to satisfy his own perverted sexual desires" in Blackburn and Scarborough, North Yorkshire, police said.
Howie, of Bridlington, Humberside, also incited her to engage in sexual activity online.
The 52-year-old was handed a six-and-a-half year sentence at Preston Crown Court.
Howie denied the abuse but was convicted of 12 counts of sexual offences relating to a child under the age of 13. He was cleared of a further two offences.
The victim was praised by police for coming forward and helping during the court process.
Howie was also ordered to sign the sex offenders register for life.
Det Con Jo Billington, of Lancashire Police, said: "David Howie has taken advantage of this young girl to satisfy his own perverted sexual desires and by doing so has effectively stolen her innocence.
"I would like to commend [the victim] for having the courage to both come forward and disclose what happened to her and for going through the court process which has meant reliving her abuse."