Nicola Bulley: Woman with pram sought in search for missing mum
- Published
Detectives searching for a missing mum who vanished on a dog walk want to find a woman who was seen on CCTV pushing a pram in the area.
Nicola Bulley, 45, was last seen next to the River Wyre in St Michael's on Wyre, Lancashire, a week ago.
Lancashire Police said on Friday officers believed she had fallen in the river.
Officers said they wanted to speak to a woman wearing a yellow coat who was walking on Garstang Road on 27 January.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk