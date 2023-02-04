Nicola Bulley: Woman with pram sought in search for missing mum

Witness appealLancashire Police
The woman was walking from the direction of Allotment Lane towards the Grapes public house, police say

Detectives searching for a missing mum who vanished on a dog walk want to find a woman who was seen on CCTV pushing a pram in the area.

Nicola Bulley, 45, was last seen next to the River Wyre in St Michael's on Wyre, Lancashire, a week ago.

Lancashire Police said on Friday officers believed she had fallen in the river.

Officers said they wanted to speak to a woman wearing a yellow coat who was walking on Garstang Road on 27 January.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related Topics