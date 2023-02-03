Nicola Bulley: Missing woman described as 'the kindest soul' by friend
One of missing Nicola Bulley's friends has made an emotional appeal for any new witnesses to come forward, a week after the mother-of-two went missing.
The 45-year-old was last seen on a riverside dog walk in St Michael's on Wyre, Lancashire, on 27 January.
A major search for Ms Bulley has been continuing, but no trace of her has been found.
Friend Emma White described her as "the most beautiful person" and "the kindest soul".
Ms White said: "We just need something to start making sense, we've got no information."
Neighbours and friends are holding banners by the road in the village in the hope it will catch the attention of anyone who may have seen something.
Luke Sumner said: "We're going to do absolutely everything possible to find some information as to where Nicola has gone.
"The community spirit has been absolutely phenomenal."
