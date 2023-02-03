Nicola Bulley: Missing woman described as 'the kindest soul' by friend
One of missing Nicola Bulley's friends has made an emotional appeal for any new witnesses to come forward, a week after the mother-of-two went missing.
The 45-year-old was last seen on a riverside dog walk in St Michael's on Wyre, Lancashire, on 27 January.
A major search for Ms Bulley has been continuing, but no trace of her has been found.
Friend Emma White described her as "the most beautiful person" and "the kindest soul - she's thoughtful, she's caring."
Ms White also told BBC Breakfast: "And then you add her and Paul together, add a little bit of magic, and they've created these two beautiful humans who just want to know where their mummy is.
"Anybody with any information to help these guys - we just need something. It's not making sense, we've got no information."
Neighbours and friends are holding banners by the road in the village in the hope it will catch the attention of anyone who may have seen something.
Luke Sumner said: "We're going to do absolutely everything possible to find some information as to where Nicola has gone.
"The community spirit has been absolutely phenomenal."
Police were alerted to Ms Bulley's disappearance when her spaniel, Willow, was found running loose off Garstang Road about 25 minutes after she was last seen by another dog walker.
Ms Bulley's phone was later found on a riverside bench, still connected to a work call.
Timeline of events
- 08:43 - Ms Bulley walked along the path by the River Wyre, having dropped her children off at school
- 08:50 - A dog walker who knows Ms Bulley saw her walking along the lower field. Their two dogs interacted briefly
- 08:53 - Ms Bulley sent an email to her boss
- 09:01 - She logged into a Teams call
- About 09:10 - A witness who knows Ms Bulley saw her on the upper field walking Willow
- 09:30 - The Teams call ended but she stayed logged on
- About 09:35 - Ms Bulley's mobile phone and Willow were found at a bench by the river
A harness and lead for her springer spaniel, Willow, was also discovered on the bench.
Police said officers were keeping an "open mind" about what had happened, but did not believe Ms Bulley had been attacked.
