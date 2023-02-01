Lancaster nightclub attack: Manslaughter charge over punch death
- Published
A man has been charged with the manslaughter of a 22-year-old who died after he was punched outside a nightclub.
Joshua Hughes hit his head on the ground after being attacked outside Glow nightclub in Lancaster in the early hours of 12 June.
Mr Hughes, from Morecambe, died in hospital four days later.
A 32-year old man from Leigh has been bailed to appear at Preston Magistrates' Court on 20 April.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.