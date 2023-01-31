Nicola Bulley: Key witness found in search for dog walker
A "key witness" in the search for a woman who went missing while walking her dog has been found, police said.
Nicola Bulley, 45, was last seen walking next to the River Wyre off Garstang Road, in St Michael's on Wyre, at about 09:15 GMT on Friday.
Her phone was found on a bench still connected to a work call, officers said.
Lancashire Police said the witness, who was walking a white fluffy dog in the area, was "currently being spoken to".
The man "spoke to the woman in the area who found Nicola's dog near a bench in the field", the force said in an earlier statement.
Friends of Ms Bulley have joined the search for her with one, Emma White, describing the situation as "a nightmare".
'Overwhelming support'
Police, the fire service and mountain rescue teams are involved in the search. Ms Bulley's brown cocker spaniel Willow was found close to where she disappeared.
"Our ultimate priority is to find Nikki," said Ms White.
"We still have hope. We don't know what's happened, it was just a normal day in a normal life."
On Monday Ms Bulley's partner, Paul Ansell, said it was "perpetual hell" for her family.
Speaking from their Inskip home, he said: "We are living through this but it doesn't feel real."
Members of the community have also joined the search for Ms Bulley, also known as Nikki, and a base has been set up in the village tennis club to co-ordinate volunteers.
"The community, friends, people from all walks of life have just pulled together and have done a fantastic job in offering support, which the family need right now," Ms White said.
"It's overwhelming. I must have got 100 messages a day from people I don't even know just offering us support."
'Open mind'
In a message to her missing friend, she told BBC Radio Lancashire: "We're missing you immensely and we've got two little girls who want to see their mummy. If you are out there Nik come on, come back, we need you, we love you lots."
Ms Bulley, who works as a mortgage adviser, is described as white, 5ft 3in (1.6m) tall, with light brown shoulder-length hair.
She speaks with an Essex accent and was last seen wearing a long black gilet jacket with a hood, black jeans and olive green ankle wellies.
As well as Inskip and St Michael's, Ms Bulley also has links to Thornton Cleveleys, Lancashire Police said.
Supt Sally Riley said the force was keeping "a really open mind about what could have happened but we do believe that the likelihood is that Nicola has gone missing and this is not a crime inquiry".
She urged "anyone who may have been driving through the village of St Michael's last Friday morning... or who may have dashcam footage that could be of use to us, or people who may have been dog-walking in the area or on the tow path to come forward".
